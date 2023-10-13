Parents accused of homophobia for refusing to pay for daughter's second wedding. 'AITA?' UPDATED

My son Samuel married a girl from church this January. When he got engaged they chose to have a big wedding as they already have a place to live. The wedding was a grand and quite a lovely event.

While there, we were sitting with Sara and Laura. Sara started talking about how this time around, she would take us up on the big wedding. I asked her what she was talking about, and she referred to our deal. I told her that the deal was a one time offer, and that we are done paying for weddings.