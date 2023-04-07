Mom asks if she's wrong to go to ex-DIL's wedding; her cheating son is furious. Updated!

I (56F) have two children. Bob (30M) and Alice (27F). This is about Bob. He used to be married to my daughter in law Ruth (28F). That is until 5 years ago Ruth discovered that bob was cheating on her while she was pregnant with my granddaughter. I was really disappointed in my son.
I taught him to be better than this. I am a single mom. My husband died years ago and I have remarried only after my kids were in their late teens. I know for sure my late husband wouldn't approve of Bob's cheating. So, long story short, Bob, Ruth and I had a fight. I told him I was very disappointed at him. How could he do this to his own wife?
Bob yelled at me and said that I am his mother not Ruth's so I should be taking his side. I said no. I will not support his infidelity under any circumstances. My daughter also thinks that her brother is wrong but she is neutral about it. Bob was mad and left the house. I only saw him at the divorce hearings. I left him messages that if he wants to talk I would be open to talk. But he didn't respond to my messages.