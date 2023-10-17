Mom kicks out grandma and her BF after they interrogate son's Middle Eastern friend.

Calling out bias is a simple choice in theory, but when it comes to family situations - the backlash can be unbelievable.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for choosing her son's friends over the family. She wrote:

"AITA for choosing my son’s friends over family?"

I have a 16-year-old son, Nate. He’s been in this friend group of 5 (including him) since they were about 8 years old. We’re white, and so are two of the other boys, but one is Middle Eastern and another is South Asian. This is relevant. It was Thanksgiving the other day and the two boys that aren’t white don’t celebrate the holiday so I always invite them to ours.