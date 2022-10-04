Daughter furious at mom for letting sister use college fund to buy house.

In a post on Reddit a woman did what she thought was fair but now she's getting flack from one daughter and her sister. Her husband thinks it will all blow over, but she's asking for opinions to see if she missed something. Here's her story.

So I (F47) have two daughters “Belle” (F25) and “Elise” (F23). My husband is a doctor and I am an engineer, so we are financially well off. While we don’t make enough to be considered ‘rich’, we make enough to give our children a privileged life.

When my daughters were in high school, my husband and I realized we had around ~150k each in savings for our children’s educations. We sat down and discussed with the girls about their college funds.