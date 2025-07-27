Chronically hospitalized teen finally proves her mom has been fabricating her 'illness' for years. UPDATED

Three weeks later, the OP returned with an update.

I posted here once before because I knew my mom was lying about me being sicker than I was and I wasn’t sure how to handle it. I took everyone’s advice and I ended up telling them at the next appointment.

After we checked in I said I had to go to the bathroom and I left a note with a nurse. I think my doctor maybe looked at it before the appointment actually because it took a really long time for us to go back, and then in the appointment the doctor was asking a lot more probing questions and clarifying questions and pointing out inconsistencies my mom said.