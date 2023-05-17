Mom finds out MIL told bio son he's 'more loved' than adopted sister, big fight ensues.

People have a lot of strange and intense feelings around child-bearing and adoption. Some people are deeply attached to the idea of a biological child, and sometimes claim adoption doesn't feel the same emotionally.
Others believe having a bio child is irresponsible when there are already so many kids who need a home. There are lots of nuances and middle grounds, of course, but these are two of the attitudes on the extremes, and when these extremes but heads it can get very heated.
She wrote:
AITA for telling my mother-in-law that she's not allowed to meet our kids anymore?
My husband and I have two (5F) and (8M) children. After a very traumatic birth with my elder one I decided that I'm not ready to go through that again. But we still wanted more children. So five years ago we adopted. My mother-in-law cares for our family. But she makes her preference for Malcolm is more than clear.