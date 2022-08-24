Man asks if he's wrong to let mom move in under same rules she made for him as a teen.

A reader sent in this submission. The subject was, "traumatize your parents back." Here's the text, slightly edited for clarity and brevity. You can read the full text here.
I don't know why in gods good name my mom thought I would be the one to come to. We don't get along. I went to live with dad at 16 because she told me she hated me and kicked me out. My older brother, the golden child, I know for a fact has a spare bedroom she could sleep in now that she's losing the house.
My moms situation is entirely her own fault as well, which makes this all the more annoying. She and my stepdad bought a 7-bed room house 10 years ago, right after she left her job of 20 years to work at some stupid start-up that was out of business only 3 years later.