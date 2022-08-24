Man asks if he's wrong to let mom move in under same rules she made for him as a teen.

A reader sent in this submission. The subject was, "traumatize your parents back." Here's the text, slightly edited for clarity and brevity. You can read the full text here.

"I offered to let my mom live with me, under the exact same terms I lived with her as a teen."

I don't know why in gods good name my mom thought I would be the one to come to. We don't get along. I went to live with dad at 16 because she told me she hated me and kicked me out. My older brother, the golden child, I know for a fact has a spare bedroom she could sleep in now that she's losing the house.