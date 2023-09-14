Mom takes newborn to grandparents' place after husband let homeless brother in house.

Not all surprises are good surprises. And a bad surprise, can be really bad, for everyone involved.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for going back to her parents' house after her husband let his homeless brother in the house. She wrote:

"AITA for turning around and going back to my parents with my baby when I got home because my husband let his homeless brother move in and everyone had lice."

I recently went to see my parents with my newborn. It was just for the long weekend so my husband stayed home with our three older children. 7/5/3. My husband called me when I was out of town to let me know his brother needed a place to crash. I said that he should give him a ride to a shelter or something because it was a bad idea to let his brother in our home. He has stolen from us before.