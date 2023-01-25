Daughter moves out after mom takes drastic steps to curb her online shopping

Parents have to set a lot of boundaries, but what metric can we use to know if they have gone too far? Turns out, Reddit has a pretty strong opinion on that.

Reddit mom Different_Tour_9932 took to the forums to ask if, in this situation, she was wrong to punish her daughter.

AITA for returning all of my daughter’s packages that she ordered?

My daughter (f31) is currently in the process of moving. She’s been living Brussels for the past 4 years and is now moving back to London as she was offered a better position.

She can move into her new flat in mid February so she asked if she could stay with me and of course, I agreed. I missed her. And I refused to accept any rent (she offered). It’s been great but one thing I’ve noticed is that my daughter has a habit of ordering online. A lot.