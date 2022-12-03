Mom asks if she was wrong to push daughter to ice skate; 'stop making a scene.'

I have 2 daughters, M and D with my ex and a stepdaughter, O with my husband.
All 3 girls have a big hobby of skating. M and D have been doing it since they were young and O also took it up. As M got older, she mostly skated with her husband and they made up some very nice routines together. He passed last year and M's pretty much refused to step foot in a rink since then.
We celebrated Thanksgiving in NY with my husband's family this year, M, D and O were all there. We had a day out on our last day, and all the cousins were planning on skating, so M was convinced that she should give it a try now.
All tickets had been bought, and paid for/gifted by my SIL (no refunds). When M got there, she flat out refused to go on. O tried to comfort her and say it was okay, and the ticket had already been bought. It looked bad, that my SIL had spent all this money on buying tickets and now M was pulling this, and I could see SIL starting to get mad at M.