Mom asks if she was wrong to push daughter to ice skate; 'stop making a scene.'

"AITA for telling my daughter to stop making a scene at the skating rink when she refused to go on after tickets were gifted by my SIL?"

I have 2 daughters, M and D with my ex and a stepdaughter, O with my husband.

All 3 girls have a big hobby of skating. M and D have been doing it since they were young and O also took it up. As M got older, she mostly skated with her husband and they made up some very nice routines together. He passed last year and M's pretty much refused to step foot in a rink since then.

We celebrated Thanksgiving in NY with my husband's family this year, M, D and O were all there. We had a day out on our last day, and all the cousins were planning on skating, so M was convinced that she should give it a try now.