Mom 'rages' at fiancé for misusing daughter's wheelchair; he expects an apology.

It should be better known that it isn't just rude to touch someone's wheelchair - it's a complete violation.

When the mother of a wheelchair user saw something that made her mamabear instincts come out in full force, she was unsurprisingly accused of overreacting. So, she came to Reddit to ask if she actually was. You decide who the a-hole is...

AITA (Am I the A-hole) for raging at my fiancé for using my daughter's wheelchair to move bags of grass cuttings?

u/Queasy-Cod5125 writes:

I (F30) have a daughter, Hazel (F8). Hazel was born with a rare condition called tethered cord syndrome and she uses a manual wheelchair to get around. Hazel's father hasn't been in the picture since she was a toddler and I now have a fiancé Mark (M34).