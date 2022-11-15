Mom asks if she's wrong for refusing to take in daughter's half sister for Christmas.

The holidays–a time for joy, sharing, caring, eating, shopping, arguing with your family, storming out in a huff, getting super drunk–making memories that last forever. In this Hallmark Holiday Special, we have a husband whose wife is dying, asking his ex-wife to include his daughter in her Christmas.
My ex husband and I got divorced 7 years ago. We share custody of our 13 year old daughter. He got married and has a 5 year old daughter with his now wife.
His daughter would spend time with my daughter regularly. They adore each other but she doesn't come to my house and they rarely meet up there.
His wife has been diagnosed with cancer and has started treatment recently. The other day he came to drop our daughter off and asked to speak to me. He talked about his wife's circumstances then how his family won't be able to have a Christmas celebration this year.