Mom asks if she's wrong for refusing to take in daughter's half sister for Christmas.

The holidays–a time for joy, sharing, caring, eating, shopping, arguing with your family, storming out in a huff, getting super drunk–making memories that last forever. In this Hallmark Holiday Special, we have a husband whose wife is dying, asking his ex-wife to include his daughter in her Christmas.

The ex-wife doesn't want to include his daughter, but clearly she isn't sure she's right, so she's taken to Reddit's "Am I The A**hole" subreddit to seek advice. Here's her story...

My ex husband and I got divorced 7 years ago. We share custody of our 13 year old daughter. He got married and has a 5 year old daughter with his now wife.

His daughter would spend time with my daughter regularly. They adore each other but she doesn't come to my house and they rarely meet up there.

This comes up a lot: Half-siblings can be really close, but does that obligate in any way a parent who's not related to that child? Or, does the fact that they're related mean you do bare some responsibility?