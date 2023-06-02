Mom ruins giant family dinner after telling 'control freak' with spreadsheet to 'chill.'

Family dinners can be the best of times, and family dinners can be the worst of times.

It's really all about figuring out how to balance big personalities and give everyone tools to not lose their minds. If everyone can agree on their respective roles in a gathering, then ships can sail smoothly. But this is always easier said than done.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, the OP asked if they were wrong for calling their mom's bluff and thus 'ruining' dinner.

They wrote:

AITA for accepting the suggestion and not coming back, ruined a family dinner?