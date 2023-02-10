Mom sells family house to son behind daughter's back; 'I told her to get over it.'

When a mother made a decision without telling her daughter, a dispute ensued. So, the mom came to Reddit's popular "Am I the A-hole" forum to ask:
u/New_Film1178 writes:
My husband and I (f48) had good jobs so we got the opportunity to save and buy a house when we got married. Then, as my husband loved to fish, we saved money again to buy a house in a lake near our city. We have two kids Theo (m29) and Lindsey (f26). We used to have family vacations in the lake house quite often as it wasn't that far.
The house was under my husband's name. My husband got sick five years ago with a terrible illness, he fought all he could but he ended up passing away a year after his diagnosis. As a way to be precautions he passed the properties to me and also the money he had saved up (we had separate savings accounts).