Mom asks if it's wrong to skip stepson's wedding who 'hates' her; it 'breaks my heart.'

"AITA for deciding to skip my stepson's wedding and stay home with my children?"

I have been married to my husband for 25 years. He has two children from his first marriage. Kai who is 28, and Mia is 27. My husband's first marriage ended during the pregnancy with Mia when his ex moved another man into their home.

She told my husband to leave and she was planning to marry the other guy. A DNA test was done when Mia was born, and another was done on Kai later, custody was decided and the divorce was finalized when Mia was still a baby (they are both OP's husband's kids). I met him 6 months later and we married after a year together.