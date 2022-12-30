Mom takes MLM job; daughter says, 'Just ask dad for a higher allowance.'

AITA for telling my mom her business venture is an MLM?

My (19F) mom has recently started trying to sell kitchenware to other moms called Pampered Chef kitchen supplies. She learned about it from another mother. It sounded like an MLM, so I checked, and it is.

My mom has been a stay-at-home mom since my sibling (13) and I were born. She doesn’t need to work since my dad makes mid to high six figures, but she wants a job because she feels like a loser/mooch who doesn’t contribute to the family.

And she didn’t have any friends or hobbies except her mom acquaintances from my brother’s sports teams since she doesn’t work, so she feels purposeless since she’s never done anything in life.