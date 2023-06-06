Mom asks teen son to share share room with estranged brother for summer, he says 'no.'

Siblings are a true gamble.
Some people are lucky enough to have siblings they are close friends with, while others would prefer burning their hands on a hot burner over spending time with siblings. Of course, sibling relationships can naturally evolve with time. But the fundamentals of your personalities are going to majorly influence how well you get along.
He wrote:
AITA For telling my mom that my brother is a mess she made and therefore she is the one who has to deal with him?
My parents split when I was 8 and my brother Harrison was 5. My mom didn’t want to share custody. She’s explained her reasons to me, but I still don’t fully understand her perspective. The point is I’ve lived with my dad and my mom visits us occasionally, but I haven’t had any real contact with Harrison since he was a kindergartener.
In our bi-monthly phone calls, mom has always insisted that everything was fine. Well, for the first time, Mom brought Harrison to visit me and my dad, and it became obvious to me and my dad that everything had not been fine for the past 8 years. Harrison is severely attached to video games.
If he’s asked to get off the video games or something else he doesn’t like, he’ll scream at my mom and show her the finger. He failed most of his classes this year because he barely turned in any of his homework.
Harrison’s school made an offer to my mom that if Harrison did summer school (it would be all online without any live lessons/meeting, so entirely at Harrison’s pace) then they would pass him and he would be able to graduate from 8th grade to high school in August. The issue is that my mom says she can’t force Harrison to do his schoolwork.
She also said that she can’t handle Harrison anymore in general because he’s a big kid and is still growing. My mom said she wants “poor Harrison” to live with me and my dad for the summer so that my dad can hopefully get Harrison to start listening to her. My dad told her he doesn’t want to. Harrison may be my brother but I also don’t want him living with us.
I don’t want to have to suddenly share my room with Harrison, or not be able to have friends over anymore because Harrison will be screaming and throwing fits. Plus, my dad works full-time and I’d probably be the one having to hover over Harrison and fight with him over doing his schoolwork.
During a phone call a few days ago, my mom begged me to try and change my dad’s mind because she says that I am the only one who would be able to convince him. I told my mom that I love her, but that Harrison is a mess that she made and therefore she is the one who has to deal with him. I don’t want my summer ruined by having to basically be Harrison’s babysitter and deal with him throwing fits 24/7.
Also, Harrison is a big kid but he’s still 13. She could just sell his video games and block all non-school related sites on his computer and there’s literally nothing he’d be able to do about it lol. I talked about this to my best friend Trystan.
But Trystan said he sympathizes a lot with my mom because he also has a brother like Harrison (except Trystan’s has a diagnosed mental disorder and his issues aren’t because of the way he’s been parented.)
Trystan said that just removing the video games isn’t as easy as I’m making it out to be. And that putting up with Trystan’s fits 24/7 is what my mom’s done for the past 8 years. So I could at least give up one summer out of love to try and help her. AITA?
ProfPlumDidIt wrote:
NTA. Your mom just wants to make her own life easier by putting the burden on you and your dad. She needs to step up, admit that she's failing Harrison, and get both of them professional help. Sending him to your dad won't help because he doesn't see either of you as an authority figure.
Beruthiel999 wrote:
NTA. If Harrison is 13, you're only 16. You're a high school student and you need to focus on your own education and your own social life with your friends and a summer job if you want to get one. You're very astute in being aware that because your dad works full-time, you're going to be stuck being a surrogate parent to H, and this will detract from your own development.
Because this summer-school thing is all virtual, you don't even have the grace period of a few hours to yourself when he's out of the house. If your mom can't force H to do his schoolwork, why does she think YOU can? Or that it's your responsibility in any way?
Panaccolade wrote:
NTA. Harrison is addicted to video games because mom used them as a makeshift babysitter. You are absolutely correct that this is a mess of her own making. Your mother CHOSE this. She chose Harrison to stay with her. She chose to give Harrison video games with seemingly few boundaries.
She chose this exact situation, whether she wants to admit that to herself or not. Which makes it very different from the situation your friend had, meaning his advice is not fit for purpose. Even with all that aside, you'd still be NTA.
I'm not sure what magical parenting tricks your mother thinks your father has but overcoming an obviously deep and pervasive video game addiction is going to take more than a summer and no amount of 'you shouldn't talk to your mother like that' from your father is going to change that. If mom wants a change, she has to be the one to make it. Passing the buck is not a solution.
dheffe01 wrote:
NTA, as a parent I can't imagine A) seperating my kids, and not at least wanting all of them half of the time in the event of divorce. Your mum messed up, you and your Dad can give her advice, but she needs to action it. That is not your job. Removing his access to games would be a great first step.
Clearly, OP is still a teen himself, and none of this should be on his shoulders.