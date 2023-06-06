Mom asks teen son to share share room with estranged brother for summer, he says 'no.'

She also said that she can’t handle Harrison anymore in general because he’s a big kid and is still growing. My mom said she wants “poor Harrison” to live with me and my dad for the summer so that my dad can hopefully get Harrison to start listening to her. My dad told her he doesn’t want to. Harrison may be my brother but I also don’t want him living with us.

I don’t want to have to suddenly share my room with Harrison, or not be able to have friends over anymore because Harrison will be screaming and throwing fits. Plus, my dad works full-time and I’d probably be the one having to hover over Harrison and fight with him over doing his schoolwork.