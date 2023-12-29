Mom tells daughter she needs to move out before getting engaged to GF, 'learn how to live.'

Serving up uncomfortable truths is a cornerstone of parenting, but that doesn't make it any easier.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she was wrong for telling her daughter she needs to move out before getting engaged. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my daughter she needs to move out before getting engaged?"

Leah is 20 and is currently working part-time while attending community college part-time. She contributes a small percentage of her income (less than 20%) to help with rent/utilities/household expenses and the rest is hers to save/spend. She doesn't have a car and doesn't pay for any other expenses (insurance, etc) as those are all covered.