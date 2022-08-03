Man asks if he's wrong to blow up at Mom for trashing his house while dog sitting.

When you ask someone to house sit, you're basically handing them the keys to your life. Your home, all of your possessions, and even your pets are all completely left in their care. That's why you would only choose someone you really trust with this major responsibility.
Reddit user u/PsychedelicHobbit thought his home and his dog were in good hands when he left his mom in charge of house and dog sitting. He thought wrong. She trashed his home.
He writes:
Last week, my wife & I traveled to a music festival for about 5-6 days. I hired my Mom (she needed the money, I needed a dog sitter) to take care of things while we were away for an agreed-upon price.
We: cleaned the house prior to leaving, left her with strict instructions for what to do with our Great Dane, stocked the fridge, wrote the WIFI and desktop passwords down for her, and pre-paid her so she’d have some money.