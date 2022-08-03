Man asks if he's wrong to blow up at Mom for trashing his house while dog sitting.

When you ask someone to house sit, you're basically handing them the keys to your life. Your home, all of your possessions, and even your pets are all completely left in their care. That's why you would only choose someone you really trust with this major responsibility.

Reddit user u/PsychedelicHobbit thought his home and his dog were in good hands when he left his mom in charge of house and dog sitting. He thought wrong. She trashed his home.

Now he's asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for snapping after hiring my mother to house sit/dog sit for a week and coming home to my house in shambles?"

He writes:

Last week, my wife & I traveled to a music festival for about 5-6 days. I hired my Mom (she needed the money, I needed a dog sitter) to take care of things while we were away for an agreed-upon price.