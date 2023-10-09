Mom upset son didn't bring grandson to her birthday; over 5k people call her an AH.

"AITA for getting in a big argument with my son about him not bringing over my grandson to my birthday party?"

My son came to see me on my 55th birthday, but didn’t bring my grandson who was born about a week before. This hurt my feelings as I was only able to see him the day he was born. We got in a rather big fight and I kicked him out and just told him to leave.

I felt bad and texted him and apologized the next day. Then I had family over from out of state a few days later and had told them they’d be able to see the baby, but when I told my son they were over, he didn’t he even come. My family was very disappointed.