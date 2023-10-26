Mom upset after visiting kid gives her cash in front of relatives, they swarm her.

No good deed goes unpunished, especially when it comes to money.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, the OP asked if they were wrong for giving their mom money she can give to relatives. They wrote:

"AITA for giving my mom money in front of her relatives and telling her to decide who gets it?"

I'm visiting my mom's home country and everywhere we go someone needs something and my mom expects me to pony up some cash. It is getting annoying. I came here to meet extended family and help my mom get around. After three days of this, I went to the bank and withdrew a large sum of cash. That evening we were at a party with a bunch of her family and it started.