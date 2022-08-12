Mom considers making her child donate bone marrow because she is afraid to.

Mothers: we think of them as selfless superheroes, who could lift a car to save their child. Or, at least... that's what we want them to be. But is a mom obligated to undergo trauma for her child?

A teenage boy's cancer diagnosis left a family devestated but determined to find a suitable donor for his bone marrow transplant. Luckily, two family members were a match! Mother and 12 year old sister. However, the mom suffers from a severe phobia of medical treatments - and bone marrow transplants are particularly invasive - so she wants her daughter to undergo the procedure, instead.

This... did not go over well with the rest of her family (as I'm sure it's not going over well with you right now). So, she (u/Ok_Government7806) took to Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" forum to ask:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for encouraging my daughter to donate bone marrow to her brother?