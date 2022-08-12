Mom considers making her child donate bone marrow because she is afraid to.

A teenage boy's cancer diagnosis left a family devestated but determined to find a suitable donor for his bone marrow transplant. Luckily, two family members were a match! Mother and 12 year old sister. However, the mom suffers from a severe phobia of medical treatments - and bone marrow transplants are particularly invasive - so she wants her daughter to undergo the procedure, instead.
This... did not go over well with the rest of her family (as I'm sure it's not going over well with you right now). So, she (u/Ok_Government7806) took to Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" forum to ask:
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for encouraging my daughter to donate bone marrow to her brother?
I (47f) have two children, Mya (12f) and Noah (15m) - fake names. I’ll try to keep this brief. Noah is suffering from AML (Acute myeloid leukemia). The doctors are confident that he can recover if he receives a bone marrow transplant. Myself, my husband, and Mya were all tested for compatibility. Me and Mya were a match.