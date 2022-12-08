Mom wants to spend 2nd day at Disney without stepkids; says 'I can’t afford 4 tickets'

"AITA for wanting to only take my child for an extra Disney day?"

This is my baby’s 1st birthday trip. My signficant other has 4 other (teen) kids. He bought tickets to one park for all of us, but said he only wants to do one park because tickets are too expensive for him to buy another days worth for everyone.

However.. I really wanted to take my baby to two parks. I’m thinking of buying a ticket and taking my baby by myself since this is the trip for his birthday. And he’s free, so I would only have to pay for me.

His older two (18+) can buy their own tickets as they work, it’s just the younger two. I feel like they have two parents who can buy their tickets for them…? Or at least go half with me. I can’t afford four extra tickets on my own.