Mom won't let daughter share a room with her wife, daughter gets hotel, mom feels 'hurt.'

Some parents, no matter how long their kid has been an adult, will always have them sleep in a separate room from their partners. In some cases, it's a logistical issue of only having couches or twin beds. But in many cases, the real reason is a deep discomfort with the idea of them getting intimate in the same house - even if it's just the intimacy of co-sleeping.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she's wrong for making her adult daughter sleep in a separate room from her wife.

She wrote:

AITA for making my daughter and her wife sleep in different rooms?