Mom asks if she's wrong to forbid daughter from seeing her high school bully's son.

There's nothing worse than a high school bully. Even decades after you graduate, you may still feel the anger and resentment coursing through your veins over the trauma of being bullied. So how would you feel if your high school bully's kid started getting close with your own child? Would you forbid them from hanging out, or would you simply let bygones be bygones and ignore your past?

Reddit user u/JustAMom777 recently found herself in this situation. She realized her teenage daughter was forming a relationship with her high school bully's teen son and she was livid.

Now she's asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for not allowing my daughter to be friends with my high school bully's son?"

She writes:

I have moved a year ago and unfortunately ended up moving not too far away from my high school bully. My high school bully made my life a living hell in high school and I still hate her for that, she was an awful manipulative person who would pretend to be your friend and share all secrets to gain popularity.

My daughter (15) started hanging out with her son (16), they met at the skate park, my daughter started going to the skate park every day to see him and even got his phone number.