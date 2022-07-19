Mom asks if she's wrong to forbid daughter from seeing her high school bully's son.

Reddit user u/JustAMom777 recently found herself in this situation. She realized her teenage daughter was forming a relationship with her high school bully's teen son and she was livid.
She writes:
I have moved a year ago and unfortunately ended up moving not too far away from my high school bully. My high school bully made my life a living hell in high school and I still hate her for that, she was an awful manipulative person who would pretend to be your friend and share all secrets to gain popularity.
My daughter (15) started hanging out with her son (16), they met at the skate park, my daughter started going to the skate park every day to see him and even got his phone number.
My daughter has gotten really close to him and ended up inviting him over which was the first time I saw him and something about him seemed fairly familiar about him it was very offsetting to me.