Mother-in-law kicks out rude DIL over her 'jealousy' about MIL being a housewife. 'AITA?'

I have told her if it happens again I will ask her to leave and the comments stopped for a bit. They were over for a dinner party and I was talking about how I made the pie for tonight. Beth made a comment that of course I had enough time since I don’t work.

I had enough and told her I had enough. I get that her is jealous of me since she has to work but she needs to get out and she is not welcome back. My son and her called me a jerk for kicking them out.