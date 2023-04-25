Woman fights with MIL after finding out she's excluded from girl's trip, SILs defend mom.

Navigating relationships with in-laws can be wonderful or they can be hellish, depending on the dynamic.

If you're lucky, you marry into a family full of people who truly feel like home, effectively expanding your circle of loved ones. But if you're unlucky, you marry into tension, petty dynamics, or straight-up hostility. Of course, many dynamics live somewhere in the middle.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for calling out her mother-in-law for excluding her from a girl's trip.

She wrote:

AITA for calling my MIL out for excluding only me on the family girls' trip?