Woman fights with MIL after finding out she's excluded from girl's trip, SILs defend mom.

Navigating relationships with in-laws can be wonderful or they can be hellish, depending on the dynamic.
If you're lucky, you marry into a family full of people who truly feel like home, effectively expanding your circle of loved ones. But if you're unlucky, you marry into tension, petty dynamics, or straight-up hostility. Of course, many dynamics live somewhere in the middle.
She wrote:
AITA for calling my MIL out for excluding only me on the family girls' trip?
So, I get along with my MIL most of the time but sometimes me and her clash. The only relevant time we've had issues was a few years ago when we were on a family vacation and we got into a massive fight. The long and short of it was I ended up missing an "important" family dinner at the restaurant my MIL and FIL met at.