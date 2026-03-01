'My dad gave me an ultimatum: break up with my BF or leave the house.'

The problem is my family. I still live at home with my parents and my dad immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico years ago. He has always been very strict and protective when it comes to dating. Usually if I start talking to someone he expects to know who the person is and ideally he wants to meet them first so that I can get permission to go out with them more.

The issue is that whenever I tell him about someone I am interested in or beginning to talk to, he almost always finds something wrong with them. Either they are not ambitious enough, not from the background he approves of, or he assumes they will take advantage of me.