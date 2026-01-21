'My dad's secrets are coming to light and I realize I don't know even my parents at all.' UPDATED

They started telling my husband stories about my dad, how he often hires ladies he's interested in and fires them before things get too serious. They said he tests the guys to see if they’ll tolerate him flirting with the girls when they know he’s married and they know me, as I often visit with treats or food.

Apparently when my dad first got a serious lead role (I was around 14y/o at the time) it got to his head and he started messing around with a company office lady. He got her pregnant and surrendered his parental rights at my moms request (an ultimatum for them to stay married). They said my dad stayed faithful for a bit after that, not hiring any women unless married to his employees.