Woman says mom is 'taking over her pregnancy,' comments advise a clean break.

My mom is taking over my pregnancy and I’m devastated. (TW: miscarriages)

When I was 23 I had my first miscarriage. Over the next 4 years I had 3 more. All of these happened fairly early on, before we found out the sex. Currently I am 18 weeks pregnant, and we wanted to keep it under wraps until we found out the sex due to previous events.

My mom found out I was pregnant when I was about 10 weeks. She immediately went and told my dad, grandma (who is a gossip and told the rest of the family), and my MIL (who thankfully told off my mom and didn’t say anything to anyone else).

This week we found out we’re having a baby girl, and that she seems completely healthy. We had a family dinner planned for last night at our place, and while I was cooking dinner my mom went through my purse and found our baby girl's pictures.