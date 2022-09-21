Woman asks nanny not to quit after finding out husband is giving her 'extra work.'

In a post on Reddit a woman asked for helping trying to keep her nanny from quitting, and after getting advice she got more than she had bargained for. Here's her story.

My husband and I are first-time parents of 6-month-old twins. We hired a nanny to care for them while I work out of the house and my husband WFH. She started with us when they were 8 weeks old.

I was under the impression that he was staying in his office a majority of the day, only coming down during the kids' nap time to eat (there's a bathroom right off his ensuite so there's no reason why he would need to be downstairs otherwise). In the beginning, everything seemed great with our nanny. She was kind and seemed happy to be working for us.