Woman takes in sister and nephew, now they're moving out and want to take her dog.

Just some background info. My (33F) sister (35F) moved in with me and my partner six years ago when my nephew Jayden (now 11) was 5. She was going through a really rough break up with Jayden's father and needed support. She started dating Steve about 2 years ago and they just recently moved in together.

About a year after they moved in, I adopted a husky mix named Flynn. My nephew loves Flynn to pieces. Flynn is a very well behaved but active guy. We have a fenced in yard for him and we also take him for two walks a day.

He was kennel trained as a puppy while we were working on potty training, but now that he's older we never lock him in his kennel. The door is just open with his dog bed and toys in so he can lay in there as he pleases.