New mom and baby get woken up during Thanksgiving; she demands everyone leave.

"AITA for kicking my sister out on thanksgiving after she repeatedly woke the baby?"

This happened last week and my mom and sister are still upset. My wife gave birth a month ago. We usually do Thanksgiving at my moms house but with the new baby we decided to do it at our house this year with mom and sister coming over early to cook.

Baby had a terrible night the night before Thanksgiving. When my mom and sister came over to cook I warned them that baby and wife were finally sleeping so please be quiet. My sister repeatedly made noise and woke up baby multiple times I kept warning her. She said she wasn’t trying to make a lot of noise and was just cooking and was trying to be as quiet as she could.