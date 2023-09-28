Mom-to-be asks 'AITA?' for assuming child will take her last name instead of husband's. UPDATED

From Special_Respond7372:

NTA. He knew well in advance how you felt about your last name. He even said he would take your last name. If he’s so concerned that people will think he isn’t the baby’s father, he can change his last name to your last name as he originally wanted to.

From its_a_gibibyte:

It's not about which name the baby should have, it's about communication.

OP said that she was "deciding that our baby will take my last name without discussing it with him first."

It's the unilateral decision part that makes her an AH.