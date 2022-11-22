Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Mom asks if she's wrong to be angry niece wanted money to babysit during emergency.

Mom asks if she's wrong to be angry niece wanted money to babysit during emergency.

Amy Goldberg
Nov 22, 2022 | 1:16 PM
ADVERTISING

My husband (30s m) and I (30s f) have a 3yo son together, "Max." Max is a sweet kid but has a difficult time in unfamiliar situations and can get overstimulated easily.

A little while ago, my husband was across the country on a work trip, while I was home with Max. I got a call one morning from his manager, informing me that my husband had been in a car accident and was in the hospital. He couldn't tell me much but said that although he was stable, it didn't look good and that I should come as soon as I can.

I obviously freaked out. I booked a ticket just for myself, because it would be almost impossible to travel with Max, and I could barely afford the last-minute ticket for myself.

I called my mom who lives a few hours away and asked her to come watch Max while I'm away. At this point, I needed someone to watch Max for the time it would take for my mom to arrive so I could make my flight. Looking back, I probably could've handled the logistics better than this, but I was hysterical and was just doing things as I thought of them.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content