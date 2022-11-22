Mom asks if she's wrong to be angry niece wanted money to babysit during emergency.

My husband (30s m) and I (30s f) have a 3yo son together, "Max." Max is a sweet kid but has a difficult time in unfamiliar situations and can get overstimulated easily.

A little while ago, my husband was across the country on a work trip, while I was home with Max. I got a call one morning from his manager, informing me that my husband had been in a car accident and was in the hospital. He couldn't tell me much but said that although he was stable, it didn't look good and that I should come as soon as I can.

I obviously freaked out. I booked a ticket just for myself, because it would be almost impossible to travel with Max, and I could barely afford the last-minute ticket for myself.