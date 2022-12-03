No one helps stepdad during family emergency; he calls them 'selfish' and 'unfeeling.'

"AITA for calling my husband unreasonable for canceling the holiday trip just because me and the kids couldn't help him in an emergency?"

My husband and I have been together for 4 years. I have two kids (17m /19f) from a previous marriage, and their half brother is 3 years old.

This past week my husband had an emergency (his dad had a medical emergency) and wanted someone to watch our son. He asked my older son and he refused because he was going out with friends. He also asked my daughter, but she locked herself in her room to study.

I was at the restaurant with my brother meeting his girlfriend for the first time. My husband ended up taking our son with him to the hospital and his mom watched him from there.