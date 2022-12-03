No one helps stepdad during family emergency; he calls them 'selfish' and 'unfeeling.'

My husband and I have been together for 4 years. I have two kids (17m /19f) from a previous marriage, and their half brother is 3 years old.
This past week my husband had an emergency (his dad had a medical emergency) and wanted someone to watch our son. He asked my older son and he refused because he was going out with friends. He also asked my daughter, but she locked herself in her room to study.
I was at the restaurant with my brother meeting his girlfriend for the first time. My husband ended up taking our son with him to the hospital and his mom watched him from there.
He came home and was lashing out on everybody, calling us selfish and unfeeling. I tried to explain that the kids were busy, but he told me to get the f out with that bull because my older son could've skipped the hangout and watched his brother and, my daughter could've watched her brother while studying instead of locking herself in her room.