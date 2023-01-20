Someecards Logo
Older brother tells young bro the truth about dad; 'I begged my mom to not tell him.'

Carson Cupello
Jan 20, 2023 | 8:12 PM
People change. And parents are people, too.

So what do you do when your parent was a different person when you were a kid, but now they're almost like someone else? A man reached out to Reddit to ask:

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for telling my brother why I don't talk with our father?"

broanddad writes:

I (32M) have a not good relationship with my dad (59M) the reason being the pressure he put me on. If I had anything less than a 90/100 he would be disapointed at me and tell me I was a failure and I would never be anyone in life.

I still remember he and my mom (59F) fighting, she always defended me saying I was doing my best, but he would always scream that my best wasn't enough.

When I was 12 I got 83/100 in a math test and I freaked out. I remember coming home crying. Thankfully my dad was at work and I begged my mom to not tell him. I guess seeing a 12 year old boy freaking out for a grade that even the teacher thought was great was enough and my mom divorced my dad.

Sources: Reddit
