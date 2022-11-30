OP tells SIL she's 'making a mistake' by having another child; gets called 'douche.'

"AITA for not congratulating my sister in law on her planned pregnancy and telling her she's making a mistake instead?"

My brother works as a car rental agent and his salary is not livable at all. His wife is a stay at home mom for their 4 year-old, so, he's the sole provider and he's been receiving a fixed sum from both my mom and other sister to keep things afloat. I also helped a few times when I could.

Some time ago, my sister-in-law told me she wanted another child because she didn't want their son to be an only child and asked me what I think. I advised her against it and told her to either wait till my brother gets promoted or till she gets a job.

I told her it would be realistically impossible to provide for another child when you're barely coasting by and that she was still young (27yo). I also told my brother the same thing.