OP tells SIL she's 'making a mistake' by having another child; gets called 'douche.'

My brother works as a car rental agent and his salary is not livable at all. His wife is a stay at home mom for their 4 year-old, so, he's the sole provider and he's been receiving a fixed sum from both my mom and other sister to keep things afloat. I also helped a few times when I could.
Some time ago, my sister-in-law told me she wanted another child because she didn't want their son to be an only child and asked me what I think. I advised her against it and told her to either wait till my brother gets promoted or till she gets a job.
I told her it would be realistically impossible to provide for another child when you're barely coasting by and that she was still young (27yo). I also told my brother the same thing.
About three weeks ago, my brother calls me all happy and tells me his wife is pregnant. I told him great, I wish you good luck and soon hang up. I never called sister-in-law to congratulate her, nor went over to their place for the baby shower (told them I was busy.)