Parent snaps at SIL for not helping daughter with housework, 'you need ADHD meds.'

Managing mental health can be a lot of work, but if you don't do the work - it will only flounder and get worse. There are lots of ways to help yourself ranging from meds, to CBT, to small life hacks and healthy living. Every person needs something different, and in general, it's best to not give someone else unsolicited advice.

However, there are times when it's too painful or frustrating to watch someone else tank their own mental health while affecting those around them.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, the OP asked if they were wrong for telling their SIL he needs medication. They wrote:

"AITA for saying my son-in-law needs medication?"