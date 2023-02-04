Parents demand kid pay rent, so they move out; parents and siblings are pissed. AITA?

"AITA for moving out when my parents asked me to pay rent'?

I 23 am the oldest of five siblings and I am a full time student. I also have a part time job in my field but when I complete my after degree my employer will take me on full time. I make enough from part time to pay for school and put money aside. My siblings range from 20-10.

Both of our parents work full time. I have taken on a lot of the responsibilities for keeping everything running in the house. I do the grocery shopping, the laundry as well as making suppers and doing meal prep so everyone has lunches ready to take every day.