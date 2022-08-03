Bride asks if it's wrong to be mad at parents for going on vacation instead of wedding.

Weddings are a time for your closest family and friends to come together and celebrate. It can be heartbreaking for a bride or groom to not have their parents not be able to attend their wedding, whatever the reason.

That's the painful situation Reddit user u/Designer-Pay8281 finds herself in. Her parents are alive and able to attend her upcoming wedding, but they have chosen to take a 2-year long vacation instead. Her siblings have offered to have a pre-wedding reception before her parents leave for their trip, but she's declined out of hurt and frustration.

Now, this bride is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I the A**hole) for refusing to have a pre-wedding reception for my parents who decided they will not attend our wedding?"

She writes:

Me & my boyfriend will get married this year and my parents will not attend it. For context, I’m the youngest child & I have 6 more siblings.