Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Bride asks if it's wrong to be mad at parents for going on vacation instead of wedding.

Bride asks if it's wrong to be mad at parents for going on vacation instead of wedding.

Missy Baker
Aug 3, 2022 | 7:37 PM
ADVERTISING

Weddings are a time for your closest family and friends to come together and celebrate. It can be heartbreaking for a bride or groom to not have their parents not be able to attend their wedding, whatever the reason.

That's the painful situation Reddit user u/Designer-Pay8281 finds herself in. Her parents are alive and able to attend her upcoming wedding, but they have chosen to take a 2-year long vacation instead. Her siblings have offered to have a pre-wedding reception before her parents leave for their trip, but she's declined out of hurt and frustration.

Now, this bride is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I the A**hole) for refusing to have a pre-wedding reception for my parents who decided they will not attend our wedding?"

She writes:

Me & my boyfriend will get married this year and my parents will not attend it. For context, I’m the youngest child & I have 6 more siblings.

So here’s the story— my oldest sister is abroad for more than half her life (I don’t even remember most of our time together because I was really small when she left), about 2 years ago, she decided she’ll invite our parents there for a 2-year vacation.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content