Bride asks if it's wrong to be mad at parents for going on vacation instead of wedding.

That's the painful situation Reddit user u/Designer-Pay8281 finds herself in. Her parents are alive and able to attend her upcoming wedding, but they have chosen to take a 2-year long vacation instead. Her siblings have offered to have a pre-wedding reception before her parents leave for their trip, but she's declined out of hurt and frustration.
She writes:
Me & my boyfriend will get married this year and my parents will not attend it. For context, I’m the youngest child & I have 6 more siblings.
So here’s the story— my oldest sister is abroad for more than half her life (I don’t even remember most of our time together because I was really small when she left), about 2 years ago, she decided she’ll invite our parents there for a 2-year vacation.