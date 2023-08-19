Parents wouldn't 'spoil' first kid, now want cash from her for her siblings. AITA?

They said no, because ice cream was not an essential and I could go inside and get some water if I wanted to cool down. A neighbor offered to pay for my ice cream and my parents put a stop to that as well.

I went inside for the rest of the day anyway because I was upset and jealous watching all the other kids eat their ice creams and knowing my parents wouldn't even let someone else buy me one.

They started to change after I moved out of home. I noticed when an invite came for my little sister's 5th birthday party and it was a huge surprise because I never got a birthday party.

In the 3 years since they have thrown birthday parties, gone all out for Christmas, they took them on vacation, which I never went on but my parents did.