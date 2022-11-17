'AITA for telling my parents to pick between me and my sister for the hollidays?'

In this post we have a guy who's considering reconcilling with his parents, but not on their terms. He has some conditions that need to be met, and they're unwilling to meet them. Is he being unreasonbly inflexible, and risking losing his family? Or is he justified, and it's time they compromised? Here's his story...

Things start before 2018:

I (28M) am currently pretty much estranged from my family. I have a younger sister (27F) Tory. When one of my friends Brendan (28M) started dating Tory, I hated it at first but eventually I gained a best friend. They got married in 2018 and I was the best man. Brendan is now like my brother, we are that close.

Cut to 2020 :