'AITA for telling my parents to pick between me and my sister for the hollidays?'

In this post we have a guy who's considering reconcilling with his parents, but not on their terms. He has some conditions that need to be met, and they're unwilling to meet them. Is he being unreasonbly inflexible, and risking losing his family? Or is he justified, and it's time they compromised? Here's his story...
I (28M) am currently pretty much estranged from my family. I have a younger sister (27F) Tory. When one of my friends Brendan (28M) started dating Tory, I hated it at first but eventually I gained a best friend. They got married in 2018 and I was the best man. Brendan is now like my brother, we are that close.
In 2020 Tory left Brendan for another guy. Reality Tv type sh*t. My parents were incredibly upset, as was I. My sister moved in with the guy immediately. My parents knew I was pissed but had to “support” their daughter. I went NC with Tory and LC with my parents.