19 people anonymously share the family secrets they didn't learn until adulthood.

Every family has secrets. If you think yours is exempt, you're probably just not snooping hard enough (may I recommend Ancestry.com). But sometimes, if you want to find out your family's best-kept secrets, all you have to do is wait until you reach adulthood and your parents deem you mature enough to know the truth (even then, you might need to wait until your mom has had enough wine).

In a popular Reddit thread, someone asked: "Did your parents reveal a secret to you once you reached adulthood? If so, what was it?"

These 19 people spill the deep, dark, and salacious family secrets they didn't find out about until adulthood:

1.) From Dervrak: