Girl drops out of college, so parents spend college fund; she's furious.

Our daughter is 20F and she recently decided to go back to college after taking a year off. She dropped out of college a few months saying it wasn’t for her. We adamantly advised against it but she ended up moving in with her boyfriend and started working in his family’s restaurant business.

There was still a little north of 30k set aside in the account I set aside for her tuition money. My wife and I had been wanting to remodel our kitchen for a while so decided to go ahead with that money. Well now my daughter has decided to go back to college because it didn’t work out with her boyfriend and she didn’t like any of the jobs she had following that.