Teen starts reselling thrift store clothes after being told to get job, parents get upset.

Being a hard worker will only help you in life, and even the most privilege benefit from understanding the meaning of a hard day's work. If nothing else, it makes you grateful for what you have.
However, the phrase 'work smarter, not harder' also exists for a reason. A lot of our world is rigged by loopholes, so if you can figure out how to leverage yourself into more money in less time, that's a skill in itself.
He wrote:
AITA for telling my parents I won’t get a part-time job?
My [16m] parents recently have been telling me to start making my own money to pay for unneeded stuff like expensive clothes and nights out with friends, which, fair enough. They told me to get a traditional part-time job— working at a store, or a restaurant, or babysitting, or whatever.