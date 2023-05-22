Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Teen starts reselling thrift store clothes after being told to get job, parents get upset.

Teen starts reselling thrift store clothes after being told to get job, parents get upset.

Bronwyn Isaac
May 22, 2023 | 3:29 PM
ADVERTISING

Being a hard worker will only help you in life, and even the most privilege benefit from understanding the meaning of a hard day's work. If nothing else, it makes you grateful for what you have.

However, the phrase 'work smarter, not harder' also exists for a reason. A lot of our world is rigged by loopholes, so if you can figure out how to leverage yourself into more money in less time, that's a skill in itself.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if he's wrong for getting creative with his parents' request to get a job.

He wrote:

AITA for telling my parents I won’t get a part-time job?

My [16m] parents recently have been telling me to start making my own money to pay for unneeded stuff like expensive clothes and nights out with friends, which, fair enough. They told me to get a traditional part-time job— working at a store, or a restaurant, or babysitting, or whatever.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content