Passive-aggressive mom called out for making daughter's least favorite meal twice.

Here's a short scenario that got Reddit up in arms and ready for battle. You decide who's right and who's wrong here...

AITA (Am I the a-hole) for making a meal that my daughter hates?

u/aita8102 writes:

My daughter (25) doesn't like meatloaf. She came from college and stayed with us for a week and asked me not to make meatloaf in that week.

Problem is that I have 2 younger kids (9 and 13) who are both picky and one of the few things that they eat is meatloaf, so even though I tried not to make it, eventually I made it twice.