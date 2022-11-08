Passive-aggressive mom called out for making daughter's least favorite meal twice.

Here's a short scenario that got Reddit up in arms and ready for battle. You decide who's right and who's wrong here...
AITA (Am I the a-hole) for making a meal that my daughter hates?
u/aita8102 writes:
My daughter (25) doesn't like meatloaf. She came from college and stayed with us for a week and asked me not to make meatloaf in that week.
Problem is that I have 2 younger kids (9 and 13) who are both picky and one of the few things that they eat is meatloaf, so even though I tried not to make it, eventually I made it twice.
My daughter got angry. I told her she is old enough and if she doesn't like the food, she can cook instead. She yelled at me and said she is tired and just wanted to rest for a week.