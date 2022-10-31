Woman asks if she's wrong to pay for daughter's trip, not stepdaughter's.

I (30 female) am married to my husband Joey (34). We both have daughters from previous relationships. My daughters name is Hailey (10) and his daughters name is Jenna (11).

Both of our daughters are cheerleaders for different teams. We recently just had their competition where the winners of first and second place go to compete in Disney. I have been saving all year since Hailey's team is really competitive. Joey didn’t save for it because Jenna is on a smaller town team that’s not very competitive.

Hailey's team unfortunately did not win their competition this year. Jenna’s team did win theirs. Hailey, my husband, and I were all proud of her and congratulated her.