AITA for moving out after my BF suddenly demanded I pay rent? Update.

In a post a few weeks ago, a woman asked if she was wrong for hastily moving out when her boyfriend reneged on their living agreement and called her a "gold digger" after a talk with his friends.

Now, she's back to tell us exactly how the situation played out, with a conclusive update. Here's what she first wrote on Reddit:

My boyfriend(26M) and I(24F) have been together for 3 years. We live in NYC and he makes over $200k/year, while I’m studying for my masters in social work and have no income.

Right now I’m doing an unpaid, yearlong internship 3 days/week, as well as classes 2 days/week. It’s rare to get a paid internship in social work, plus internships are mandatory. I have no time for a paid job.