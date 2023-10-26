Person sells expensive heirloom they inherited from great grandma, family is furious.

Nothing kicks up disagreements quite like a financial decision, especially a financial decision that involves family heirlooms or inheritance.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, the OP asked if they were wrong for selling the family heirloom against the family's wishes. They wrote:

"AITA for selling the family heirloom even though I had the legal right to do so?"

I've recently found myself in a whirlwind of family drama, and I'm honestly unsure if I've done the right thing. My great-grandmother left behind a valuable family heirloom - a vintage grand piano. In her will, she bequeathed it to me specifically, stating that she wanted me to have it due to my deep passion for music.